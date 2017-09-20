COLOMBO - Sri Lanka Tuesday appointed former Test player Graeme Labrooy as the chief selector, days before a two-Test series kicks off in the UAE against Pakistan. Labrooy's appointment comes after a selection panel led by batting great Sanath Jayasuriya resigned en masse following the team's humiliating 3-0 whitewash at home to India in a recent three-match Test series. Gamini Wickremasinghe, Jeryl Woutersz, Sajith Fernando and Asanka Gurusinha are the other members of the new panel.