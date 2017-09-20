Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Anti Corruption Tribunal has imposed five-year ban on Khalid Latif in Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot fixing scandal.

Furthermore, Latif has to pay fine of Rs. 1 million.

According to brief verdict of the tribunal was under investigation for violation of 6 Articles of Code of Conduct. He will be banned from every level and type of cricket for next five years.

Khalid Latif and his lawyer were not present at the PCB office at time of verdict. The Anti-Corruption Tribunal reserved the decision on August 20th after detailed proceedings of the case.

On August 29th, Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan was handed a five-year ban by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) anti-corruption tribunal in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing case in February this year.

The tribunal backdated the ban to February 10, 2017, when Sharjeel was first suspended during the PSL and was sent home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) along with Islamabad United teammate Khalid Latif. Half of Sharjeel's sentence will be suspended, if he goes through the PCB's rehabilitation process.

Sharjeel's lawyer Shaigan Ijaz said: "We are going to appeal against the ban. We are objecting to the decision because we believe three serious charges have not been proven.” Sharjeel stood with his lawyer during a news conference but didn't take any questions.

According to the short judgment of the case, Sharjeej has been banned for five years each for the first two charges and for the remaining three charges he is given six months each ban. “All sanctions imposed shall run concurrently, of the sanctions imposed half of the period viz two years and six months is suspended, for mitigated circumstances and good conduct during the hearing before this Tribunal by the participant, details recorded in the main decision.