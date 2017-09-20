Rossi back on bike 18 days after fracture

MILAN - Italian motorcycling ace Valentino Rossi has returned to training just 18 days after suffering a double leg fracture, his Movistar Yahama team confirmed. Rossi underwent surgery in Ancona, Italy, on September 1, a day after a crash in training, discharging himself from hospital the following day. The 38-year-old rode his first couple of laps around the Misano circuit Monday before the session was cut short by rain, his team said. "The evaluation of Rossi's physical condition was inconclusive," the team said with a decision expected midweek on whether the veteran will attempt to take part in this weekend's Aragon MotoGP. If Rossi cannot compete his place should be taken by Dutch Superbike rider Michael van der Mark. Rossi missed the San Marino GP but remains fourth in the standings.–AFP

Boos can make Bale better: Zidane

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane believes the harsh treatment meted out to Gareth Bale by his own fans at the Santiago Bernabeu can push the Welshman to greater heights. Bale bounced back from jeers as Real opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia last week by scoring just his second goal of the season in spectacular fashion in a 3-1 victory at Real Sociedad on Sunday. "It is part of a player's career, but at times it is good to note that you are not doing things well," said Zidane on Tuesday ahead of the Spanish champions' La Liga clash with Real Betis on Wednesday. "I am not speaking just about Gareth, but in general. It happened to me and I think it is good because you want to react and do better in the next game."–AFP

Hafsa helps Headstart win futsal c’ship

ISLAMABAD – Hafsa Nasir heroics helped Headstart beat ICAS 3-2 to win the Islamabad Women Futsal Championship 2017. Former MNA Mian M Aslam was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to the winners. Former PFF information secretary Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Pakistan Futsal Federation secretary Adnan Malik and Islamabad Futsal Association secretary Adnan Sami were also present there. The entire arena was packed to capacity and it was Hafsa who provided first goal to Headstart in the 15th minute of the first half. But the joy was short-lived, as Eman equalised in the 20th minute. Safa Azeem then provided Headstart unbeatable 2-1 lead in the 25th minute. Wairia slammed an equalizer for ICAS while Hafsa then stole the show by hammering an excellent goal to give Headstart 3-2 victory.–Staff Reporter

KC Challengers beat Fighters in opener

LAHORE - Kinnaird Challengers outclassed Kinnaird Fighters by 8 wickets in the Kinnaird 20 Women Cricket Tournament 2017 opening match played here at the college ground on Tuesday. KC Fighters opted to bat first and posted 131 runs which included Nida Dar’s unbeaten 42 and Fareeha Mehmood’s 26 and Bakhtawar Iqbal’s 25 runs. From KC Challengers, Elizabeth Barkat emerged as top wicket-taker as she bagged 3 wickets while Anam Amin took two. Kinnaird Challengers replied strongly and achieved the target for the loss of just 2 wickets. Alia Riaz hammered unbeaten 51 not out while Sidra Amin smashed 49. From Fighters, Iram Javed and Ghulam Fatima got one wicket each. Aliya Riaz of KC Challengers was declared woman of the match. –Staff Reporter

Aisam to train young tennis players

LAHORE - Pakistan’s tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq has vowed to impart training to the young tennis players here at Sports Board Punjab’s state-of-the-art tennis court in Nishtar Park Sports Complex. “The tennis will get huge boost through this international level facility,” he said. SBP DG Zulfiqar Ghumman said the entire nation is proud of Aisam’s great achievements in the field of tennis. “An international-standard tennis academy will be inaugurated here shortly, where international tennis stars will also tour in future,” he added. Aisam expressed his pleasure for creating international-level tennis court in Lahore. “It’s really incredible feeling to have an international-level tennis court in our own hometown,” he added.–Staff Reporter