LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) member Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad believes the successful World XI tour to Pakistan has re-established the country’s image as a safe venue for elite cricket events.

“The seven country star-studded World XI was representing the ICC and its tour was of greater significance and the whole world was looking to it as international cricket was being played in Pakistan after a long gap of eight years,” Nadeem said here on Tuesday.

He said the successful World XI tour has helped Pakistan in regaining its status, which is safe to organise international cricket events. “The World XI tour has added to the confidence of the PCB, which hosted the foreign team in a trend-setting manner and the PCB is now up to another challenging task of hosting Sri Lanka in next month,” said Nadeem.

He said after hosting the World XI, the entire world has seen the capability of the PCB for arranging such a high-profile tour. “It is a proven fact that each and every World XI member and the foreign guests present on the occasion including ICC chief executive David Richardson and WICB president David Cameroon expressed their satisfaction on the security arrangements and praised the organizational skills of the PCB for ensuring the conduct of World XI tour,” he said.

“Even the players of the touring side, who have reached their respective countries, are still praising Pakistan government and PCB for hosting them in a befitting manner, which is a great achievement on part of the PCB,” he added.

He said the packed crowd exhibited exemplary conduct during the three match series and proved the world that Pakistani nation is sports and peace loving.

Nadeem said the credit of bringing back international cricket goes to the PCB, especially its chairman Najam Sethi, whose vision and astute planning proved a major factor to break the drought of international cricket in Pakistan.

“It is new beginning in Pakistan cricket and with the tour of Lankan and West Indian teams in the coming two months, we will be able to further showcase the image of the country in a more respectful manner across the globe. The tour of foreign teams will have a deep rooted impact on the domestic cricket and passion to play cricket will further grow in the youth.”