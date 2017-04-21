South African batsman Hashim Amla cracked his maiden Twenty20 century but his efforts for his Indian Premier League side Kings XI Punjab went in vain.

Amla hit a 60-ball 104 not out to help Punjab post 198-4 but Mumbai Indians passed his team's score with 27 balls to spare during their eight-wicket win in Indore on Thursday.

England's Jos Buttler top-scored for Mumbai with a 37-ball 77 as he put together an 85-run second-wicket stand with left-handed batsman Nitish Rana (62 not out).

Amla enjoyed an 83-run stand with skipper Glenn Maxwell, who hit 40 in 18 balls with four boundaries and three sixes for the third wicket.