DHAKA - Bangladesh on Thursday recalled fit-again fast bowler Shafiul Islam as they named a 15-man Champions Trophy squad ahead of the tournament in England in June.

Shafiul, who last played for Bangladesh in October, replaces Subashis Roy, the only change to the squad that drew the recent ODI series 1-1 in Sri Lanka. "Shafiul has been our one of the best bowlers of late, but we could not include him in the squad in recent tours because of fitness concerns," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin. "Now he looks fit and we hope the conditions in UK will also suit his bowling," he added.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan and all-rounder Shuvagata Hom, who were included in the extended squad in Sri Lanka but did not play, missed out. Bangladesh will return to the Champions Trophy after more than a decade, having last played the tournament in 2006 in India.

They will feature in Group A alongside hosts England, and Australia and New Zealand in the eight-team event. The Mashrafe Mortaza-led team will open their campaign against England at the Oval on June 1. Bangladesh will hold a 10-day training camp in Sussex and a tri-series competition against Ireland and New Zealand ahead of the main tournament.

Bangladeshi selectors added Nurul, Roy and batsman Nasir Hossain to their squad for the tri-series event, which will be hosted by Ireland. Nasir, who has played 17 Tests and 58 ODIs, will make his return after missing recent tours in New Zealand and Sri Lanka during a drop in form.

BANGLADESH: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Sanjamul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mehedi Hasan and Shafiul Islam.