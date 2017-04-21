LAHORE : The newly-built Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery (LGSG) is going to hold Lahore Garrison Shooting Gala 2017 from today (Friday).

Lahore Corps is hosting the Gala, which will culminate on April 23. The shooting gala is open to all shooters (men & women) from across the country. Approximately 300 male and female shooters of different age groups from across the country will compete in various categories including long range shooting up to 600 meters, skeet shooting, trap shooting– 2.2 rifle shooting, pistol/revolver shooting and air rifle shooting.

The LGSG will provide qualified instructors and coaches to train upcoming youngsters inspiring to become future shooters. It is equipped with modern ranges and gadgets of international standard and it can be used for national and international shooting competitions. It will provide a platform to upcoming shooters to participate in national and international shooting events.