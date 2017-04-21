RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Cup 2017 Organising Committee chairman Shakil Shaikh took notice of The Nation story regarding the matches to be conducted in hot and humid weather and empty stands and has ordered to conduct the matches at 4pm from tomorrow (Saturday) and allowed free entry to masses at general enclosures.

Talking to The Nation, Shakil acknowledged the genuine issues raised by The Nation regarding players were feeling brunt of hot weather and spectators coming in numbers but not allowed free entry. “I have decided to reschedule matches starting from Saturday after Friday’s rest instead of 10am to 4pm and all the remaining matches will start at 4pm now on.”–Staff Reporter