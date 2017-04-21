LAHORE:- Retiring Test cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq is going to become the first-ever recipient of the Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Trophy, which will also earn him a cash prize of Rs 500,000. The decision was taken by a committee under the supervision of Professor Aijaz Farooqui and its members ICC umpire Ahsan Raza and referee M Anees, and later, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan was consulted and a consensus was reached on Misbah’s name. Misbah is expected to receive the trophy during the board’s annual General Body Meeting on May 7.–Staff Reporter
Misbah to receive Spirit of Cricket Trophy
comments powered by Disqus