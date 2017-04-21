LAHORE:- Retiring Test cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq is going to become the first-ever recipient of the Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Trophy, which will also earn him a cash prize of Rs 500,000. The decision was taken by a committee under the supervision of Professor Aijaz Farooqui and its members ICC umpire Ahsan Raza and referee M Anees, and later, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan was consulted and a consensus was reached on Misbah’s name. Misbah is expected to receive the trophy during the board’s annual General Body Meeting on May 7.–Staff Reporter