The Women National Selection Committee, headed by Mohammad Ilyas, on Friday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup to be played in England from June 24 to July 24.

Pakistan Women's team will feature in two warm-up matches against West Indies and Australia on June 20 and 22, respectively before the start of the mega event, said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board in Lahore.

Squad:

Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Mariana Iqbal, Bisma Maroof, Javeria Khan, Syeda Nain Fatima Abidi, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper), Sana Mir (captain), Kainat Imtiaz, Asmavia Iqbal Khokhar, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima and Sadia Yousuf.

Team officials:

Ayesha Ashhar (manager), Sabih Azhar (head coach), Ibrar Ahmed (trainer) Muhammad Zubair Ahmad (video analyst) and Shahid Anwar (batting coach).