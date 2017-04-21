RAWALPINDI - Sindh defeated Federal Areas by 44 runs under D/L method in the Pakistan Cup 2017 match here at Pindi Stadium on Thursday.

Khurram Manzoor gave Sindh perfect start to their run-chase, as he smashed 51 off just 30 balls, hitting 6 fours and 2 sixes. Hassan Khan finally broke the partnership at 69, when Khurram was finally stumped out by Abid Ali. Sindh was well on course for a landslide victory, when they posted 157-1 in 26.2 overs, as Bilal Zakir was playing at 54 and Akbar-Ur-Rehman at 43. Both were involved in 88-run second-wicket unbroken stand as thunder storm and rain forced the match to be stopped. Later, the umpires declared Sindh winners under D/L method.

Earlier, Federal Areas skipper Imad Wasim won the toss and opted to bat first on another hot and humid day. Federal Areas lost their opener Sami Aslam at 15 and Abid Ali at 2. M Hafeez then took the responsibility but he failed to gather big runs and was sent packing by Anwar Ali at his personal score of 23.

Haris Sohail held his nerves and played a blinder for the Federal Areas. He not only kept the score board ticking at reasonable pace, but also helped youngster Hussain Talat to involve in 58-run fourth-wicket stand. Federal Areas kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and at a time, when they badly needed a partnership. Haris kept his composure and scored superb 117 runs consuming 116 balls studded with 10 fours and 4 sixes. It was a delight to watch a full-flowing Haris hitting the bowlers to all corners of the ground. Had Federal Areas not consumed too many deliveries without scoring enough runs and in the later stages, when they badly needed a hard hitter, they could have easily posted a total well beyond 300 runs. But they were restricted to 284-7 in the allotted overs. Sohail Khan smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes in his unbeaten 29, while Hassan Khan gathered unbeaten 28 runs. Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza and Umer Gul captured two wickets each.

Scoreboard

FEDERAL AREAS:

Sami Aslam lbw b Mir Hamza 7

Abid Ali c M Hasan b Gul 2

Hafeez c M Hasan b Anwar Ali 23

Haris Sohail c Khurram b Gul 117

Hussain Talat c Asif b Anwar 26

Imad Wasim lbw b Mir Hamza 17

Zohaib Ahmed c Usama b Nawaz 19

Hasan Khan not out 28

Sohail Khan not out 29

EXTRAS: (lb 6, w 9, nb 1) 16

TOTAL: (7 wickets; 50 overs) 284

FOW: 1-15, 2-17, 3-76, 4-134, 5-181, 6-204, 7-237.

BOWLING: Mir Hamza 10-0-53-2, Umar Gul 10-1-62-2, Anwar Ali 9-0-51-2, Hasan Mohsin 2-0-14-0, M Nawaz (3) 10-0-42-1, Usama Mir 7-0-44-0, Asif Zakir 2-0-12-0.

SINDH:

Khurram st Abid b Hasan Khan 51

Asif Zakir not out 54

Akbar-ur-Rehman not out 43

EXTRAS: (lb 5, w 4) 9

TOTAL: (1 wicket; 26.2 overs) 157

FOW: 1-69.

BOWLING: Sohail Khan 4-0-33-0, Sameen Gul 4-0-26-0, Imad Wasim 6-0-23-0, Hasan Khan 5-1-20-1, Ehsan Adil 3-0-19-0, Zohaib Ahmed 3-0-21-0, M Hafeez 1.2-0-10-0.

TOSS: Federal Areas

UMPIRES: Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz

TV UMPIRE: Imtiaz Iqbal

MATCH REFEREE: Iqbal Sheikh

RESERVE UMPIRE: Aslam Bareach