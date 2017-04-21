Ali bats Asif Memorial Club to victory

ISLAMABAD – Ali Imran batted Asif Memorial Club to victory over Javed Sports in a friendly fixture here at Bhutto Cricket ground on Thursday. Star-studded Javaid Sports had the services of first class players Ali Sarfraz and Shoaib Nasir and batting first, they piled up 273 runs in 40 overs. Ali Sarfraz slammed 105 with the help of 12 fours and 2 sixes, while Shoaib Nasir hit 55 studded with 7 fours. Junaid Nadir and Muntazir claimed two wickets each. Thanks to 106 by youngster Ali Imran, Asif Memorial achieved the target in 36 overs losing just 3 wickets. Ali struck 14 fours and 2 sixes in his swashbuckling knock. Shoaib Khaliq and Junaid contributed 57 and 35 runs respectively. Faiz took 2-42. Ali Imran was named player of the match and awarded Rs 5000 cash by chief guest Wasif Bajwa.–Staff Reporter

Tramri FC enter Soccer Cup quarters

ISLAMABAD – Tramri Football Club (FC) booked berth in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship quarterfinals after defeating Ravi FC 6-4 on plenty shootouts here at G-8/4 Football Ground on Thursday. The match was played on high a pace, as both the teams started attacking each other’s halves. Asif gave Ravi lead in the 6th minute through a field goal which was equalised by Faizan in the 17th minute. Basharat again restored Ravi FC lead in the 33rd minute. Tramri FC tried their level best and the coach made three changes in the second half. Abdullah Haq equalised in the dying moments of the match. After playing out 15 minutes each extra time, no goal was scored. The referee awarded 5 plenty kicks each to both teams. Tramri converted 4 and Ravi just 2, which gave Tramri FC 6-4 victory.–Staff Reporter

Triangular series between national teams

LAHORE - Pakistan's Senior, Whites and Development hockey teams will play a triangular series starting in the first week of next month. "The matches of the series will be played at various venues,” said PHF spokesman here on Thursday. He said the prime objective of the series was to give ample opportunities to the best available talent drawn in all the three teams to demonstrate their skills and standing in the game. He said the respective camps of the participating teams would be organised here to give final touches to the preparation of the players. The camp for the senior team's probables will be held from April 22 at the National Hockey Stadium. The joint camp for the probables for other two teams, Whites and Development, is scheduled to start from April 25 at the Johar Town Hockey Stadium.–Staff Reporter

GIR Programme conducted in Karachi

LAHORE: Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) head coach Shakeel Ahmed visited various cities of the country to conduct ‘Get into Rugby Programme’ at different schools. As part of the programme, Shakeel conducted the two-day prorgramme at different schools of Karachi. Around 26 Physical Education Teachers were given lecture at Government College for Women PECHS Shah Faisal Karachi and Abdal College for Women Nazimabad Karachi. Afterwards, similar activity of the programme was conducted at Foundation School Karachi Cantt where 13 teachers were given lectures. At Fort Abbas, Islamia Collehe Marit, Giovt Degree College Boys and Girls, Govt High School 27/9, Govt High School Maru, Govt High School Rafatabad, 88 boys and girls students got involved into the programme. In the next phase, Shakeel will visit Haroonabad.–Staff Reporter