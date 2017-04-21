The Anti-Corruption Tribunal (ACT) has charged cricketer Shahzaib Hasan with breach of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Anti-Corruption Code today.

The ACT in Lahore today charged Hasan during a preliminary hearing of the case pertaining to an ongoing probe into spot-fixing allegations which rocked the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

Hasan, 27, who was earlier provisionally suspended by the PCB, was charged with breaching articles 2.1.4, 2.4.4 and 2.4.5 of the PCB's code by the tribunal, according to an ACT press release.

The tribunal agreed upon the procedure and timelines for the case to be adopted under the Anti-Corruption Code.

The PCB is to submit an opening brief detailing its claims along with the evidence by May 4, 2017, the ACT statement said.

Hasan will then be provided an opportunity to respond by May 18, 2017, and the PCB may, at its discretion, file a rebuttal by May 25, 2017.

The case will be heard on a day-to-day basis starting June 1.

Allegations against Hasan come in the backdrop of a series of allegations of corruption and spot-fixing that marred the second edition of the PSL held in February earlier this year in Dubai.