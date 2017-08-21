ISLAMABAD: Being the only Pakistani boxer to qualify for AIBA World Cup Boxing Championship, Awais Ali Khan (81 kg) left for Germany on Monday to participate in the mega event alongside coaches Dr. Amjad and Arshad.

Awais qualified for the World Championships this May, when he defeated India’s Manish Panwar in Asian Boxing Championships in Tashkent.

Muhammad Nasir Ijaz, General Secretary of Pakistan Boxing Federation said that the WC Boxing Championship would continue till September 3; further saying “Awais is the only boxer who qualified for the World Championship after six years”.