ISLAMABAD - The annual general council meeting of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) was held under the chair of its president Maj Gen (r) M Akram Sahi here at the executive committee room of Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

All the affiliated units of the AFP participated in the meeting. After discussing certain suggestions and observations forwarded by member units, the house unanimously accepted the amended constitution of AFP, while elections of Pakistan Women Athletics Association (PWAA) were also held. Shahida Khannum was elected as president, Abida Tanveer secretary, Shahina Ishtiaq finance secretary and Humaira Mahmood senior vice president. The house also elected athletes commission comprising Liaqat Ali, Mohsin Ali, Rabia Ashiqand and Maria Maratab.

The house was informed about the fastest men and women of Pakistan competitions being held at Faisalabad, Peshawar, Islamabad and Karachi in 2016/2017, while it was decided to adopt good governance to be the haul mark and integrity of the office-bearers to be above board and all responsible appointment holders of the AFP to cooperate and coordinate with media and sponsors to benefit athletics and national cause.

The house approved formation of the committee under the chairmanship of Brig (r) Ghazanfar Ali to incorporate in the AFP constitution. The amendments indicated in the latest IAAF and AAA constitution, all affiliated associations have been instructed by the president to support the recognised and renowned athletics academies in their areas of responsibility and encourage their efforts to serve athletics in Pakistan.

The AFP chief laid maximum emphasis on the discouragement of doping in athletics and made it clear to the house that if any athlete is found involved in this menace nationally/internationally, he will be banned for life in addition to other legal actions.





