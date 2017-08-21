Kasim clinches two golds in I-Day Karate

LAHORE - Kasim Ali, a student of Punjab University Law College, won two gold and one bronze medal in the Independence-Day Karate Championship. The tournament, for both boys and girls, was conducted to mark the 70th Independence Day and was organised by District Sports Office (DSO) Lahore and Lahore District Karate Association (LDKA) at the New Friends Shotokan Karate Club. In all, 60 girls and 150 boys participated in individual kata and in different weight categories. With three medals, Kasim was declared the winner. New Friends Shotokan Karate Club has been holding Independence Day tournaments for the last 16 years. Eight clubs participated and 20 gold, 20 silver and 40 bronze medals were awarded in different categories. Mian Akbar, Mian Ijaz, Mian Tipu and Mian Pervaiz were the chief guests.–Staff Reporter

Salim inaugurates grass courts at PSC

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan inaugurated the renovated grass courts at Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday, by playing against Pakistan’s No 1 Aqeel Khan. Aqeel, who is in Islamabad these days to prepare for the mega event, expressed satisfaction on the overall arrangements underway for the mega event. Salim thanked IPC minister Riaz Pirzada, PSB DG Akhtar Ganjera and PSB officials for their continued support for holding the Davis Cup tie in a befitting manner and congratulated the PTF officials and members of the several committees, working tirelessly round the clock, to organise a memorable event. Pakistan will play final of Group-II against Thailand in September, the winner will be promoted to Group-I of the Asia-Oceania.–Staff Reporter

Feats of Pak taekwondo team acknowledged

ISLAMABAD – A ceremony for the acknowledgement of Pakistan taekwondo team held in Rawalpindi on Sunday, which was presided over by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) president Lt Col (r) Waseem Ahmed Janjua. Pakistan taekwondo team returned home after winning three gold, four silver and six bronze medals in the Heroes International Taekwondo Championship 2017, which was held in Bangkok, Thailand. Murtajiz Abbas, Hamad Bin Rauf and M Yousaf won gold, Asad Anwar, M Usman, Shahbaz and Mubeen Aziz silver and Bilal Zohair, Zayed Waleed, Saud, Nauman Javed, Rab Nawaz and Abdoor Butt won bronze medals. Teams and players from Hong Kong, China, Iran, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Qatar, Macau, Nepal, Philippine and Pakistan participated in the championship.–Staff Reporter

No Smoking Women Football from 25th

ISLAMABAD – The World Health Organisation (WHO) No Smoking Women Football Tournament 2017 will commence from August 25 here at H-8 soccer ground. Organising committee chairman Haji Ghiasuddin Baloch said four teams would take part in the tournament, which includes Army, Young Rising Star Club Rawalpindi, Islamabad football team and NFA Academy. “The tournament will be played under the PFF rules and it will be held on league-system basis. The inaugural match will be played between Army and NFA Academy on August 25. The organising committee meeting will be held on 23rd to finalise the arrangements while the event will conclude on 28th. The aim of holding the event is to provide females chances to showcase their skills, as women in Pakistan have very limited opportunities especially in sports.–Staff Reporter

Babar wins Sarfaranga Jeep Rally

GILGIT - Babar Khan won the Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally 2017 by completing 36km-long track in 18 minutes 24 second. Qadir Nawaz Sanggi finished second in 18 minutes 55 second. The jeep rally was organised by tourism department Gilgit-Baltistan in world cold highest desert Sarfaranga in Shigar dist of Gilgit-Baltistan. At least, 73 jeep drivers and 20 motorbikes, including Pakistani jeep racer Nadir Magsi, Sahibzada Sultan, Sunail Munjj and others, took part. Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary Qazim Niaz flagged off the stock category of the rally. GB Assembly Speaker Fida M Nashat, senior minister Akbar Taban and provincial ministers, GB assembly and GB council members and others were also present the occasion. Tent village was also established at Shigar Valley for the tourists.–Meraj Alam