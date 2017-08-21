BIRMINGHAM:- West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspect bowling action during an innings and 209-run defeat by England in the first Test at Edgbaston. Primarily an opening batsman, occasional off-spinner Brathwaite bowled just six wicketless overs for six runs as England surged to a thumping win inside three days in Birmingham on Saturday. "The match officials' report, which was handed over to the Windies' team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 24-year-old's bowling action," said an International Cricket Council (ICC) statement issued Sunday.–AFP