Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi stated that three International teams will come to Pakistan in September, October and November.

While addressing a press conference, Sethi stated that World XI visit Pakistan in second week of October.

“Sri Lankan team will come to Pakistan in last week of October while West Indian team will visit in November,” he said.

The PCB Chairman further stated that Sri Lankan team will play one or two T20s matches while West Indies will play three T20s with Pakistan.

He told the media that Sri Lankan team agreed to visit Pakistan after much consultation and effort of PCB. While talking about Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, he said that he wished that match should be played in Karachi this year.