LAHORE-The historical Hamdan Holdings Aibak Polo Cup 2016 will stroll into action here at the Lahore Polo Club’s (LPC) ground today (Tuesday).

LPC president Irfan Ali Hyder said this while talking to this scribe, and added: “The 14-goal Aibak Polo Cup is the country’s one of the most coveted competitions and a regular event of the Lahore Polo Club. This prestigious tournament involves top national and international players in the majestic polo activity, making the event full of thrill, grandeur and splendor.”

The Aibak Cup was named after the King Sultan Qutub-ud-Din Aibak, who was a fine polo player himself. Irfan asserted that the tournament would be extremely competitive as 5 foreign players would be representing different teams. “I hope the participants will utilize all their skills to make the event interesting, exciting and enthralling.”

Lauding the contribution of sponsors Hamdan Holdings, the LPC president said: “Sponsors play vital role in promoting sports and we are grateful to Hamdan Holdings for sponsoring one this finest activity. I hope their contribution will go a long way in further promoting this game of kings.”

Speaking about the tournament, Irfan said: “Top 5 teams have been featuring in this 14-goal event, which Master Paints (Black) and Ittehad Textiles in Pool A and Master Paints/Newage, Army/Momin Ghee and Barry’s in Pool B. Master Paints (Black) team consists of Sufi M Amir, Bilal Haye, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Marcelo Pascual and Ittehad Textiles comprises Mumtaz Abbas, Raja Taimur Nadeem, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Guy Gilbert.

“In pool B, Master Paints/Newage team has the services of Farooq Amin Sufi, Adnan Jalil Azam, Hissam Ali Hyder and Juaz Cruz Losada, Army/Momin Ghee team includes Ahmed Zubair Butt, Major Omer Minhas, Maj Gen Isfandyar Pataudi and Manuel Toccalino while Barry’s team has Nafees Barry, Hamza Mawaz Khan, Raja Samiullah and George Meyrick in it,” he added.

“The inaugural encounter of this prestigious tournament will be conducted between Master Paints (Black) and Ittehad Textiles at 2:45 pm while Master Paints/Newage will vie against Army/Momin Ghee at 3:45pm in the second encounter of the day. The subsidiary and main final will be played on Sunday,” he concluded.