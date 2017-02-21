LAHORE-The 97th annual sports of Government Islamia College Railway Road Lahore commenced here at the college premises on Monday. College Principal Prof Tahir Javed along with Chairman Sports Prof Javed Akhtar inaugurated the event. Vice principal Prof Anwar Saeed, Dean of Arts Prof Dr Ghazanfar Ali Warraich, Prof Dr Imtiaz Shahid, Dr Saqif Nafees, Prof Zahid Awan, Prof Khalid Rafi, Dr Munawar Usmani, Prof Khalid Mehmood, Prof Ibaad Ali Sehar Naz, Prof Iqbal Cheema, Dr Karamat Mughal and a larger number of teachers and student attended the colorful inaugural ceremony. A great number of students exhibited their prowess in different sports events and many of them emerged as triumphant. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Tahir said: “Sports play vital role in grooming youth and make them important part of the society. I hope the students will display great sportsman spirit throughout the event and make it success.”