Lahore: The Senator of ruling party Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Abdul Qayyum has stated that government will take all necessary steps to provide foolproof security to players, staff for the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore.

While talking to media the senator further added that thousands of fans wanted the final to be held in capital of Punjab henceforth government is working to fulfill this dream.

While talking about Indian involvement in recent militancy wave the Senator said that the statements by Indian leaders and authorities prove that they were involved.

To a question he said the statements of Indian leadership and high ups showed that they were involved in state terrorism.

“We are apprising the world through diplomacy about the Indian involvement in such activities,” he stated. He said Pakistan was a peace loving country and wanted peace in the entire region