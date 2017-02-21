Lahore Qalandars jump to the second number on points table after beating Islamabad United by one wicket, in a nail-biting 14th fixture of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to field first.

Batting first, Islamabad United managed to score 145 runs in the given 20 overs after the top-order collapsed hence losing early wickets.

United's first wicket dropped in the 4th over when Rafatullah Mohmand was caught out by Mohammad Rizwan on a good length, angled down towards the leg side delivery of Aamer Yamin. He scored 18 runs of 13 deliveries, including two sixes.

Teams:

Islamabad United:

DR Smith, Rafatullah Mohmand, BJ Haddin (wk), B Duckett, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), S Watson, Amad Butt, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Sami, Mohammad Irfan, Rumman Raees

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman, B McCullum (c), CS Delport, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Grant Elliott, S Narine, Aamer Yamin Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan Jr, Yasir Shah