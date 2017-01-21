NEW DELHI:- England have been fined for a slow over rate during the second ODI against India in Cuttack, the ICC said Friday. Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the fine after England was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration. Under ICC regulations, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount. Accordingly, Morgan was fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players received 10 per cent fines.–AFP