KARACHI-Test cricketer Faisal Iqbal and Azam Khan helped Imran Nazir’s Academy AAN Sports lift the 8-nation mixed cricket tournament title, as ANN Sports thrashed mighty Indians by 7 wickets in the final played in Colombo on Friday.

While talking exclusively to The Nation from Colombo Imran Nazir termed it quite satisfactory for him to win both international tournaments with relatively young blood. “It gives me lot of heart as well, as my main aim was to provide youngsters with an opportunity and platform where they could showcase their talent and skills in the best possible fashion.”

He thanked Ali Tours and Travels for bearing all the expenses of their international tours. He also thanked Pakistani High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Major General (R) Syed Shakeel Hussain for inviting them to a wonderful breakfast at Pakistani embassy in Colombo.

In final, batting first India posted 203-4. IPL player Chipli hammered 96 while Bhindra made 64. Rana Naved captured 2 for 39. ANN chased down the target in 17 overs for the loss of only three wickets. Faisal Iqbal made 60, Azam Khan 57 and Ahsan Bhatti 48.