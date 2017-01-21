KARACHI-Karachi Whites dashed Rawalpindi Regions hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the Cool & Cool Present Q Mobile National One Day Cup-Regions 2016-17 as they beat Rawalpindi by 53 runs in the Round seven match played at Pindi Stadium Friday.

The match was reduced to 43 overs aside due to wet outfield. Rawalpindi skipper Sohail Tanvir won the toss and opted to field first. Karachi Whites made 259-9. Saad Ali 66, Arsalan Bashir 57 and Akbar-ur-Rehman 52 batted well. Sohail grabbed 5 for 49. In reply, Rawalpindi were bowled out for 206 in 37.1 overs. Sohail made 39, Sohaib Maqsood 38 and Sarmad Hameed 30. Anwar Ali took 3 for 30.

At Margazar ground, Fata outclassed Lahore Whites by 7 wickets. Batting first Lahore made 256-9 wickets in 47 overs. Umar Saddique made 65 and Sami Aslam 49. Asif Ali took 3 for 41, M Irfan 2-44 and Ahmed Asfandyar 2-53. Fata achieved the target in 41.3 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Khushdil Shah made unbeaten 102, Hussain Tallat 56 and Fawad Khan 42. Ahmed Bashir took 2 for 52.

At Arbab Niaz Stadium, joint champions Peshawar Region stunned Lahore Blues by 134 runs in rain-reduced 40 overs match. It was must win situation for both Blues and Peshawar. Batting first Peshawar were all out for 200. Skipper Iftikhar Ahmed made 75. Raza Ali Dar took 4 for 39. In reply, Lahore Blues were bundled out for 66 in 25.1 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed took 3 for 3 and Sajid Khan 2 for 10.

At Diamond ground; Karachi Blues beat Islamabad by 49 runs on D/L method. Islamabad made 224-6 in 43 overs. Ahmad Shahzad made 62 and Sarmad Bhatti 54. M Asghar took 4 for 61. Karachi Blues made 188-2 in 32 overs. Saud Shakeel made unbeaten 74, Khalid Latif also remained unbeaten after scoring 52.