LAHORE-Pakistan under-18 hockey team will tour Australia in April to participate in its national championship on a special invitation.

"We have received an invitation from the Hockey Australia (HA) for the event and we will be sending our team to feature in it,” a Pakistan Hockey Federation's (PHF) official said here Friday. He said Pakistan juniors had not been getting international exposure due to shortage of funds but recently, the federation had received Rs 800 million grant from the government.

"The PHF has also received an invitation from New Zealand hockey to play a six-match series in February but it won't be materialized due to the shortage of funds. Although the PHF has received Rs 800 million grant, but it has a lot of liabilities to address," he said.

He claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had again asked the PHF to payback the Rs 10 million loan, it took in the year 2000. "The PHF has requested its patron-in-chief to intervene in the matter and sort out this issue," he said. “The PHF wants the PCB to waive off the Rs 10 million loan so that the grant may be used for the development of hockey,” he added.