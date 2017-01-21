Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's record scorer when he netted his 250th goal for the English giants in a 1-1 draw away to Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Rooney equalised in the fourth minute of stoppage time to break fellow England great Bobby Charlton's United record of 249 goals.

The 31-year-old forward, making his 546th United appearance, surpassed 1966 World Cup-winner Charlton's record in style when he bent a free-kick past Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant into the top corner of the net at the Britannia Stadium.

His latest United goal came a fortnight after Rooney, who succeeded Charlton as England's record goal-scorer in 2015, equalled the former midfielder's United mark during an FA Cup tie against second-tier Reading.