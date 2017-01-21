Naseem faces Mudassar in snooker final

KARACHI – Punjab’s Naseem Akhtar will take on compatriot Shaikh M Mudassar in the final of the Jubilee Insurance 2nd National Junior U-18 Snooker Championship 2017, after carving out contrasting victories in the semifinals played at PSB Snooker Hall on Friday. Naseem thrashed Umer Azhar 4-0, winning the first semifinal 70-17, 52-50, 54-09, 56-15, while Shaikh Mudassar routed KP’s M Rafique 4-0, 80-17, 58-50, 50-09, 48-13 in the second semifinal. Earlier in the quarterfinals, Umer Azhar beat Raees Ali Usama Punjab 4-3, 79-07, 12-50, 84-0 (58), 45-54, 69-34, 51-36, Naseem Akhtar beat Shazaib Malik 4-0, 86-12 (68), 57-28, 70-17, 70-36, Shaikh M Mudassir beat Hamza Ilyas 4-0, 55-24, 60-17, 66-37, 63-39, M Rafique beat Saud Khan 4-3, 20-65, 74-61, 20-64, 77-44, 45-44, 46-60 and 65-45. –Staff Reporter

Multan win railways football title

LAHORE - Multan division beat Workshop division 2-0 in the final to win the Railways Inter Division Football Championship title here on Friday at Mughalpura institute ground. Multan started the play well and took 1-0 lead in the 11th minute through Usman Zafar, who struck 33rd minute goal to set up his team’s 2-0 win. Multan won the trophy with 8 points followed by Workshop with 6 points. The officials of the match were Tariq Masood, Rauf Bari, M Amjad, Jahanzeb Zubair and Adeel Anwar. Railways Director General Vigilance Asif Ali was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the players. Railways Sports Board vice president Prof Farhan Ibadat Yar Khan, Sports Officer Rashid Mehmood Butt, Sports Officer Workshop Division M Ismail and a large number of the fans were also present on the occasion.–Staff Reporter

LRCA chief inducted in steering committee

LAHORE - Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) president Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad has been inducted as a member in the provincial steering committee on establishment of playfields and sports ground in the various district in the Punjab. "I will utilize my expertise to be a useful part of the committee which has been assigned a very important task of establishing play fields and ground across the province,” he said here Friday. He said efforts would be made to identify more grounds, especially cricket arenas to promote cricket at grassroots level. The committee, he said, will observe the identification of sites and progress of implementation and execution of schemes related to play field and ground. "The committee will physically inspect sites of these projects to resolve issues, if any,” he added.–Staff Reporter

Pak blind cricket camp in full swing

LAHORE - Pakistan blind cricket training camp is in full swing here at two different venues of the city to prepare for the World Cup Blind T20 Cup being played from January 31 in India. "The players are working hard under the watchful eyes of experienced coaches for a tough assignment in India,” said Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) general manager cricket operations Yousaf Haroon here Friday. He said the players were doing match practice at Khayaban-e-Amin ground followed by afternoon training session at National Cricket Academy where focus is being laid on improving skills and techniques of the players. "We are maintaining daily progress and performance record of each player to draw balanced combinations on specialized positions to field a strong side in the event", he asserted.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Former Olympian Tauqeer Dar introducing chief guest SBP Director General Zulfiqar Ghumman with the hockey players.–NNI