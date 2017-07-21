LONDON - South African batsman David Miller is on his way to Glamorgan to feature in the T20 Blasts. The Welsh county revealed on Thursday that they had signed the 28-year-old for six T20 Blast matches, starting this Sunday against Essex and finishing with the August 4 clash with Surrey. "We are delighted to sign David Miller for a six-game stint in this year's T20 Blast campaign," said Glamorgan's chief executive, Hugh Morris. "David is a fine batsman, with a wealth of experience in T20 cricket. He is a match-winner and a finisher, proven to be one of the most destructive batsman in the game at both domestic and international level.”