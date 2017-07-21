LONDON - Essex batsman Tom Westley is in line to make his England debut at number three in next week's third Test against South Africa at The Oval, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Thursday.

He could be joined in the side by another newcomer to Test cricket in Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan, also included in a 13-man squad for what will be the 100th Test at The Oval, which starts on Thursday, July 27. Gary Ballance, England's number three in their crushing 346-run defeat in the second Test at Trent Bridge last week that saw South Africa level the four-match series at 1-1, was ruled out on Tuesday with a broken finger.

"Essex’s Tom Westley is set to earn his first cap, with selectors confirming he will bat at number three in the 100th Test at the Oval," said an ECB statement issued as the selectors took the unusual setp of confirming the newcomer's place in the side long in advance of the match. "Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan is also included in the squad for the first time and could feature if England decide on selecting an extra batsman when they confirm their starting line-up next week.

ENGLAND SQUAD: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Tom Westley, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Liam Dawson, Toby Roland-Jones.