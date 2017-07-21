ISLAMABAD - Zahir Shah continued his giant-killing run in the 7th Parco Roshan Khan Open Squash Championship 2017, as he ousted Ahsan Ayaz 3-1 in the quarterfinals at RKJK Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Karachi on Thursday.

In the first quarterfinal, Zahir Shah hammered Ahsan Ayaz 3-1, winning 11-4, 11-9, 11-13, 17-15. Zahir showed he still had the legs and stamina to challenge the so-called future of Pakistan squash.

Zahir exposed Pakistan Squash Federation’s (PSF) flaws as Ahsan was dubbed as future Jahangir and Jansher and when a youngster like Zahir can beat Ahsan, then how he can even compete against top PSA players? Ahsan’s defeat also exposed the Pakistan National Squash Academy’s (PSNA), which is claimed to be world’s best academy. There is no criteria of appointment of coaches, players and staff in the PSF, who are free to induct players and show them door on personal liking and disliking. It is high time the federation must inform the nation and media about how coaches are hired and how players are sorted out for the PNSA? In the second quarterfinal, Syed Ali Mujtaba Bokhari beat Kashif Asif 3-1. After losing first game 7-11, Ali bounced back and won the next three games 11-8, 11-9 and 11-7 to register comfortable victory. The third quarterfinal saw Israr Ahmed defeating Noman Khan 3-1, with score of 11-1, 11-2, 5-11, 11-8 while in the last quarterfinal, second seed Amaad Fareed routed Bilal Zakir 3-0, winning 11-7, 11-4, 11-9. Zahir Shah will take on Ali Bokhari in the first semifinal, while Israr Ahmed will vie against Amaad Fareed in the second semifinal.