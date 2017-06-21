India’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday the team will get a new head coach ahead of their July tour to Sri Lanka as Anil Kumble stepped down from the post amid his reported rift with skipper Virat Kohli.

BCCI official and Indian Premier League Chairman Rajiv Shukla said the board tried to mediate between Kumble and Kohli “but ultimately no outcome could be found out,” reported ANI.

He added that the team captain would not have a say on the appointment of new head coach.

"When the coach is selected, captain has not got any role in that. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has been constituted and they will be recommending the names. After that, BCCI will decide who should be the coach," said Shukla.

Kumble, whose original contract expired at the end of the Champions Trophy on Sunday but was extended to oversee the team's tour of West Indies this month, stepped down on Tuesday, citing a breakdown in relations with his skipper.

"...it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on," the 46-year-old Kumble wrote in a Twitter message posted on Tuesday.

Kumble, who is India's highest test wicket-taker, added that he was surprised by Kohli's reservations over his style of coaching.

"I see the coach's role akin to 'holding a mirror' to drive self-improvement in the team's interest," wrote Kumble, who may not be as expressive as Kohli but is perceived as equally assertive.

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar was critical of the circumstances that led to Kumble's departure.

"So you want softies. You want somebody to just tell you, 'ok boys, don't practice today because you guys are not feeling well, ok take a holiday, go shopping'. You want that kind of a person," Gavaskar told NDTV channel.

"If any of the players are complaining, I feel those players are the ones who should be left out of the team," he added.

Gavaskar said the episode would send out the wrong message as the Indian board set about finding Kumble's successor.

"This is sending a signal for the next coach - either bow down to what the players want you to do, otherwise you, like one of India's cricket legends Anil Kumble, will have to step down."

Since Greg Chappell's tumultuous two-year tenure ended in 2007, successors such as John Wright, Gary Kirsten and Duncan Fletcher registered varied degrees of success with the team, confining themselves largely to the background.

Former skipper Bishan Singh Bedi said he was not surprised by Kumble's decision as no self-respecting person could have carried on in such an environment.

"Gratitude has obviously been thrown out of window by whoever raising 'revolt'...", tweeted the spin great, calling it a loss for Indian cricket.