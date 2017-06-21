ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Tuesday said Pak-India series should be held frequently and Indian government should avoid politics from sports.

Speaking to media at Parliament House, he said Pak-India cricket matches are played and seen with full passion and zeal therefore Pak-India series is a must show. "It is the right of the people of both the countries to witness Pak-India matches and one should not take it away from them," he said.

Expressing his views on the Champions Trophy final, he said Muhammad Amir's four balls proved as a game changer in Indian batting. It may be mentioned here that Amir got Rohit Sharma lbw on a duck in the first over of the CT final then dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli on 5 runs in his second over whose catch was taken by Shadab Khan.

In the same over, a ball earlier Kohli was also dropped by Azhar Ali on first slip. The minister said Pakistani bowlers bold the whole English and Indian teams in the semi final and final which shows the class of our bowlers. "Our bowlers had destroyed the strongest batting line up in the final," he said.

However, the minister expressed disappointment on Pakistan's hockey team poor show in World Cup Hockey qualifiers in England. Currently, Pakistan hockey team had only won their last group match against Scotland by 3-1in the World Cup Hockey qualifiers while in the first match Netherlands defeated Pakistan by 4-0. In the second match Canada beat Pakistan 6-0 and Pakistan lost to India by 7-1 in its third match.

"Pakistan hockey team has not come up to the expectations," he said. "We had decided to shift Pakistan Hockey Federation's (PHF) headquarter in Islamabad as to provide the players with all sort of best facilities here," he said.