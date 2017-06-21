KARACHI - United Kingdom's largest amateur football league, Leisure Leagues, has embarked on a journey to bring football to Pakistan, and an event under this initiative is set to kick off on July 6.

Trunkwala's World Group and Nokia Mobile have joined hands to bring this biggest event of football to Pakistan, said a statement issued here on Tuesday. Leisure Leagues, a company of Trunkwala's World Group, looks to revive the future of the sport in the country. The league is a nationwide initiative to bring football to the country as well as to create a platform for the local talent of Pakistan.

It has announced a long-term plan for all football enthusiasts to be part of their 5, 6 and 7-a-side football in Pakistan. The logo of event "Nokia - Ronaldinho & Friends 2017" has been unveiled by the Ishaq Shah, COO, Leisure Leagues and Anas Trunkwala, CEO World Group, along with Kamran Khan, Head of Near East, HMD Global and Ammar Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Near East, HMD Global.

The official distributor of Nokia phones in Pakistan, Advance Telecom, has partnered with Trunkwala's to create opportunities for the youth of Pakistan and help them make name for themselves in the international world of football.

Commenting on this development, Ammar Ahmed, the Head of Marketing, Near East HMD Global remarked, "It is for the first time that an event of such magnitude is taking place in Pakistan."

The excitement around this is palpable and "we believe that our support for football shall open further avenues of development for the sport."