ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) meeting held under the chair of Chairman Senator Mushahidullah Khan on Tuesday.

Senator Saood Majeed, Senator Azam Mosakhel, IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and others attended the meeting. Senator Mushahidullah lauded skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s role in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy victory. “Now entire world is accepting that Pakistan cricket team is a dangerous opposition. Like Pakistan cricket team, the people of Occupied Kashmir will stage upset against all the odds and get freedom from India. “After Eid we will host a reception in honour of Pakistan cricket team at the parliament house,” he added.

Mushahidullah congratulated entire Pakistan team, management, PCB, coaches on behalf of government, saying green caps have given wonderful Eid gift to the entire nation in the holy month of Ramazan. “The youngsters have performed exceptionally well. It’s a huge conspiracy to sideline Pakistan cricket, but even then our players did a fantastic job. A nation, which have been deprived of hosting international matches for almost 8 years, this a mind-blowing achievement and a clear indication that Pakistan is blessed with immense amount of talent and can beat any given opponent against all the odds.”

“Entire nation is happy while Kashmiris in Held Kashmir and Pakistanis around the globe are very delighted with this win. Muslims in England and other parts have highly hailed Pakistan cricket team’s victory. It was more fun of having beaten India in the finals than beating England in the semifinals. We have to bring fresh talent from towns and villages, while the committee also condemned youngsters, who misbehaved with Najam Sethi in England. We will send request to chairman Senate and speaker national assembly to arrange reception in honour of cricket team after Eid,” he added.