The National Selection Committee on Wednesday announced 27 players for a 10-week high performance camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Lahore commencing from July 3, 2017 to September 9, 2017.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PBC), the camp has been organized keeping in view the future commitments of Pakistan cricket team where the players would train under the supervision of NCA Coaches.

The selected players are advised to report at NCA on July 2, 2017 except for Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan who will join the program in the 3rd week.

27 players for the camp include: