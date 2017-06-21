On 21st June 2009, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in its first ICC World Twenty20 victory.

Pakistan Cricket Board's official Twitter posted a celebratory video in remembrance of this day.

On this Day in 2009, Pakistan became ICC World T20I Champion at the @HomeOfCricket #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/Y3e5E6F2uD — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) June 21, 2017





The Twenty20 tournament in 2009 was the second ICC World Twenty20 tournament, the first one having took place in 2007, which was won by India. Pakistan became the second team to win this title after India.

Shahid Afridi, who hit the winning runs, became the Man of the Match.

Pakistan's win in the ICC World Twenty20 marked its first world title since Imran Khan's 'cornered tigers' won the 1992 World Cup.