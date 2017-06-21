LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan has announced to award a bonus of Rs one million for each of the winning team player over and above the Rs 29 million in bonuses and personal incentives, they will receive as per the player central contracts. The PCB chief also felicitated the team for its magnificent success at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Apart from captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and every member of the team, he also appreciated the role of Mickey Arthur and his coaching staff. Special appreciation is due also to national chief selector Inzamam-Ul-Haq and his fellow selectors.