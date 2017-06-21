Islamabad - Information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif announced to award Rs10 million as prize money for each player of the winning Champions Trophy team.

The victorious cricketers arrived amid tight security earlier in the wee hours of Tuesday, and were greeted with thousands of joyous fans who chanted patriotic songs and welcomed the players with garlands. A young Pakistan team stunned the world and created history on Sunday, thrashing an in-form and star-studded Indian side by 180 runs in the Champions Trophy finale at The Oval.

Marriyum told the media in Islamabad that Nawaz Sharif would also host a grand reception for the winning team. The players have also been invited to visit the senate with the trophy to honour them for their victory.