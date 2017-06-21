Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed gifted disabled fan a t-shirt today at 4:15am.

Disabled cricket fan Fawad Haider and his family visited Sarfaraz at his house. They were not expecting Sarfaraz to come out to meet Fawad, but Sarfaraz welcomed him and gave him a t-shirt.

Fans have appreciated him all over social media for his kindness and compassion.

Hundreds of fans gave Sarfraz Ahmed a hero’s welcome as he arrived home carrying the Champions Trophy early on Tuesday.

Men, women and children packed Karachi airport as Sarfraz returned from England, where Pakistan thrashed arch-rivals India to be crowned surprise winners.

Sarfraz held up the trophy to loud cheers and chants of “Long live Sarfraz!” as a police band played patriotic songs nearby.