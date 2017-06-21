Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan was welcomed warmly by the local people at Swabi Interchange and took him to his area Daagai in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) in shape of a rally.

While answering a question about final match with India he said that team was not under any pressure.

“We played according to the plan and won easily,” he said. "All boys decided to play their natural game in the final," he added.

The pace further said that green shirts had nothing to lose in the tournament although had pressure after first match.

He called winning Champions Trophy a huge honour.

"No team played better than us in this tournament," Khan asserted.

While talking about matches against India Khan said that he felt bad for not being able to play first game against India.

“I think due to lack of match practice we lost first match,” he said.

The pace called Pakistan Super League (PSL) a great success for Pakistan as it has already given players like Fakhar Zaman, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan to Pakistan.

When asked about targeting any specific Indian batsman, the pacer said that whole India batting lineup was the target but Kohli was on top.

“It does not matter whether Amir or Hasan or I take wicket because it is for the team,” Khan said.

The left arm fast bowler hoped that international cricket will soon return to Pakistan.

"This victory has enhanced the positive image in the world," he said.