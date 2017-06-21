Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali stated that he was most relieved man on the ground after Kohli got out.

Azhar Ali dropped him on Muhammad Amir’s bowling just a delivery before in slips during final of Champions Trophy.

While talking on a private TV channel, the opener said that dropping any catch is a huge mistake but dropping Virat Kohli is may be the biggest as he is a great player and run chaser.

“He plays so smoothly that before you know, match will be out of your hand,” he said.

Ali further said that Kohli’s wicket tilted the match towards Pakistan and great bowling by Amir and others definitely ensured the victory for Pakistan.

Pakistan thrashed India in ICC Champions Trophy final by 180 runs on Sunday.