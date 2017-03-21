ISLAMABAD - Customs were in trouble against ZTBL in the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II 2016-17 round three pool B match, as they finished day one at 7-3 in 5 overs here at Diamond Ground on Monday.

Earlier, ZTBL, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, posted 352-7 on the board in 83 overs. Waqas Saleem slammed 133 while Shakeel Ansar hammered 123. M Salman grabbed 4-102 and Waseem Ahmed took 2-43.

At Marghazar ground, IMEX scored 37 without loss against Army in 10 overs. Earlier, Army, batting first, scored 387-9 in 83 overs. Shahid Khan hit 96, Umair Khan 63 and Shoaib Amir 62. Najam Khan bagged 3-100 while Umair, Hasan and Moosa Khan took 2 wickets each.

At National Ground, CDA were in cruise control against POL as they scored 214-4 in 45.3 overs, having 79 runs lead with 6 wickets still in hand. Obaid scored 98 runs and Naved Malik 47.

Earlier, POL were bundled out for 135 in 42 overs with Hassan scoring 34. Faisal Khan was wrecker-in-chief of POL batting as he clinched 5 wickets for 22 and was ably assisted by Kamran Hussain who captured 3 for 36.