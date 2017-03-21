WELLINGTON - New Zealand's squad will remain unchanged for the third Test against South Africa in Hamilton despite the mauling the Black Caps received in Wellington, chief selector Gavin Larsen said Monday.

Larsen ruled out an overhaul after New Zealand slumped to an eight-wicket loss within three days in the second Test in Wellington, insisting the country's best players were already in the squad. "We've got 100 percent faith in the fact that we've got what we think is the best group of Test cricketers in the country and a Test match to win in Hamilton," he told reporters.

NEW ZEALAND: Kane Williamson (capt) Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Jeetan Patel, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.