LAHORE:- Pakistan will play a full-fledged cricket series comprising Twenty20s, ODIs and Tests against the West Indies and the series will stroll into action with a Twenty20 international match to be played on March 26 (Sunday) at the Kensington Oval Barbados. According to schedule, Pakistan will play four Twenty20 internationals, three one-day internationals and as many as Test matches against the West Indies. This will be Sarfraz Ahmed's first series as an ODI captain after Azhar Ali stepped down.–Staff Reporter