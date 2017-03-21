ISLAMABAD - Skipper Saeed Chaudhry helped FBR beat NTC by 20 runs and qualify for the IPL T20 Cricket Tournament quarterfinals here at F-11 ground on Monday.

Batting first, FBR piled up 253 runs for the loss of three wickets in allotted overs. M Saeed slammed swashbuckling 150 hitting 11 four and 10 sixes while Shoaib Aziz made 36 and M Salman 28. M Javed bagged 2-53.

NTC, in reply, could score 233-5. Bilal hammered 130 off 79 balls while M Javed contributed 45 and Abdul Hafeez 30. Saeed also bowled well and captured two for 32 while Zahid, Salman and Siddiqui got one wicket apiece.

Saeed was named player of the match for his all-round performance and was awarded Rs 5000 cash by Bhutto Cricket Academy chairman Ch Ajmal Sabir, who was the chief guest on the occasion.