Pakistani cricketers Sharjeel Khan and Shahzaib Hassan have given their statement to the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in the ongoing probe into the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot fixing scandal, reported Waqt News.

They responded to questions regarding their involvement in the scandal.

Fast bowler Muhammad Irfan and batsman Khalid Latif recorded their statements yesterday as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) handed their phone records to the FIA.

Five players including Muhammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hassan, Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan and Nasir Jamshed have been suspended by the PCB.

Furthermore, their names have been included in Exit Control List (ECL) by the interior ministry.

FIA formally started investigation of PSL spot fixing the scandal yesterday.