ISLAMABAD - Wapda lifted the 1st Jubilee Insurance - Roshan Khan Team Championship 2017 men’s title, after hammering SNGPL 2-0 in the final played at RKJK Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Karachi on Monday.

It was double delight for Wapda, as their females also defeated SNGPL 2-1 to lift the ladies team title. Jubilee Insurance president and CEO Tahir Ahmed was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, while squash legend Jahangir Khan, Sindh Squash Association chairman Shahid Alvi, Tahir Khanzada, Rashid Ahmad and others were also present there. In men’s final, Nasir Iqbal thumped Asim Khan 3-0 while in the second match, Farhan Mehboob edged out Amaad Fareed 3-0.

In females final, Riffat Khan was shocked by Madina Zafar 0-3 in the first match while Sammar Anjum beat Sadia Gul 3-2.