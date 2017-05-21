Selectors are considering Umar Amin and Haris Sohail as replacements for Umar Akmal after he failed two fitness tests in two days, reported CricInfo on Sunday.

"He has failed two fitness tests during the ongoing camp there in England ahead of Champions Trophy," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan said.

"So since we have a policy not to carry unfit players, it has been decided to call him back and send a replacement. We have a deadline until May 25 so we are deliberating on the possible replacements."

Amin and Sohail have not played ODIs for a few years. Amin's last match was in October 2014 while Sohail played his last ODI in May 2015 in Lahore against Zimbabwe.