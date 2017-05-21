LONDON - England suffered an injury scare on Friday when Test spearhead James Anderson left the field with a groin injury on day one of Lancashire’s four-day clash with Yorkshire. The extent of the injury is still unknown but the 34-year-old did not take the field on the morning of day two at Old Trafford. Lancashire coach Glen Chapple confirmed after play one day one it was Anderson’s groin that forced him from the playing arena midway through his sixth over.